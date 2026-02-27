iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $59.0030, with a volume of 936597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

