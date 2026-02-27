uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 6,217 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $148,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,700.18. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,526. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

More uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.