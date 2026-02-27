GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ XBTY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,802. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.?

