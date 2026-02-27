GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBTY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,802. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
