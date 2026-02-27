Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,361 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 29th total of 47,880 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 424,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,790 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.