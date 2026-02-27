Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $30.80. Fortescue shares last traded at $30.5950, with a volume of 2,239 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fortescue in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSUGY

Fortescue Trading Up 0.4%

About Fortescue

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) is the U.S. over?the?counter ticker for Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian company principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and sale of iron ore. Since its founding in 2003, the company has developed large?scale open?pit operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and built integrated infrastructure — including rail and port facilities — to move bulk shipments of iron ore to international steelmakers.

Fortescue’s core products are iron ore lump and fines, which it markets to customers around the world, with strong trade links to Asian steel producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.