SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Short Interest Update

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,271 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 29th total of 14,075 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.97. 5,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $570.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

