Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$282.34 and last traded at C$277.93, with a volume of 8322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$277.01.

Bombardier Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of C$27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$250.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$212.93.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$6.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bombardier Company Profile

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation – innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.