Short Interest in Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Decreases By 60.5%

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,098,776 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the January 29th total of 2,784,935 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,316.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,316.9 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

GPEAF stock remained flat at $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Portland Estates plc is a London-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specialising in the acquisition, development and management of commercial property in central London. The company focuses on office space, retail premises and mixed-use residential schemes, targeting prime locations across the West End, the City and Midtown. Its core activities include asset repositioning through refurbishment and redevelopment, proactive leasing and tenant relationship management, and selective disposals to optimise portfolio value.

The firm’s investment strategy centres on identifying underutilised or outdated properties and unlocking value through strategic redevelopment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.