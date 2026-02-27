BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,950 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 29th total of 14,321 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $726,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BKHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 9,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

