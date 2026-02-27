BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,304 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 49,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

XHLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 527,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,570. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

