BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,304 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 49,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

XHLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 527,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,570. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

