Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,878 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 29th total of 7,955 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCMKTS:ETCC) develops and manufactures advanced environmental simulation systems and human performance products for the aerospace, defense, medical research and commercial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes human centrifuges, altitude chambers, hyperbaric and decompression chambers, flight training simulators and survival systems designed to replicate extreme temperature, pressure and motion conditions. These solutions support pilot physiology training, equipment certification and crew safety validation under realistic operational stresses.

Serving government agencies, military services, space programs and academic research institutions worldwide, Environmental Tectonics provides turnkey projects and aftermarket support, including system installation, maintenance, calibration and operator training.

