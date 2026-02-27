Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Issues Earnings Results

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($0.31) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 2.0%
NYSE:PSBD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,560. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 334.88%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSBD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE: PSBD) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.
PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.
