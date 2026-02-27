Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.6070. Approximately 41,613,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 48,346,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in Pfizer by 76.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

