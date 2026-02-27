Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 19,169 shares.The stock last traded at $21.7150 and had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuji Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

