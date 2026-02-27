Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Expensify had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million.

Expensify generated strong cash in FY25 with $142.1M revenue and ~$19.9M free cash flow (at the high end of guidance), and repurchased ~4.8M shares for ~$9M, signaling management confidence.

The company is initiating conservative FY26 free cash flow guidance of $6M–$9M, attributing the decline to increased investments in sales & marketing and AI.

Migration to New Expensify reached feature parity for customers representing 90% of revenue and is rolled out to 63% of Classic customers, with next steps including migration of the approved accounting network and new native reporting/virtual CFO insights.

Expensify is positioning its AI "Concierge" as an "accountable intelligence" differentiator—contextual, correctable, and continuous—which management cites as a moat versus generic AI tooling.

Product momentum includes Expensify Travel bookings up 434% YoY in Q4 and card interchange growth of 24% YoY (to $21.3M), indicating successful cross-selling and adoption.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Expensify has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,318,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,796. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,393 shares of company stock valued at $211,059. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

