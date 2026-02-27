Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.57, Zacks reports. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The firm had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from Schrodinger’s conference call:
- The company is accelerating a shift from on?prem to a hosted model (target ~75% hosted by 2028), which will cause near?term revenue recognition headwinds and compress gross margins/adjusted EBITDA despite no change to ACV or cash; management says each 1% increase in hosted mix roughly reduces current?year revenue by $2–$3M.
- Schrödinger guided full?year 2026 software ACV of $218M–$228M (10%–15% growth) and reiterated a path to positive adjusted EBITDA by end of 2028, supported by a strong cash position (~$400M) to fund growth and the hosted transition.
- 2025 results showed solid momentum: total revenue of $256M (23% YoY growth), software ACV ~$198.5M, software revenue ~$199.5M, and an improved net loss of $103M vs $187M in 2024 with operating expenses down ~9%.
- Therapeutics remains a material optional upside — drug discovery revenue was $56.4M in 2025, the company has 16 programs eligible for royalties and up to ~$5B in possible future milestones, and near?term clinical catalysts include phase I readouts (SGR?1505/3515) and WEE1/Myt1 data expected in Q2.
- New products and AI positioning are expected to drive incremental growth: the Predictive Tox beta outperformed expectations, multiple product launches are included in the 3?year growth plan, and management argues its physics?plus?AI platform benefits from rising agentic AI compute demand under a throughput licensing model.
Schrodinger Price Performance
Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $11.91. 703,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $877.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $27.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
About Schrodinger
Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.
