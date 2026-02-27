Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.490-0.550 EPS.

Photronics Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 554,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.52. Photronics has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $218,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 75,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,195. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $394,987.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,320.20. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,150. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Photronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

