Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 6.1% increase from Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Stock Performance
Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 4,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $25.75.
Nomura Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Company Profile
