Marc Page Sells 99 Shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Marc Page sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132, for a total value of £130.68.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Metro Bank stock traded down GBX 1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 124.40. 904,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £837.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 4.50 EPS for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.