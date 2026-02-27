Spire (NYSE:SR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.55 and last traded at $92.8440, with a volume of 58954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Key Stories Impacting Spire

Here are the key news stories impacting Spire this week:

Get Spire alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 full?year EPS views (FY2026 to $5.29, FY2027 to $5.66, FY2028 to $6.05), which signals an improved medium?term earnings outlook relative to prior estimates and can support valuation. Zacks raises FY estimates

Zacks raised FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 full?year EPS views (FY2026 to $5.29, FY2027 to $5.66, FY2028 to $6.05), which signals an improved medium?term earnings outlook relative to prior estimates and can support valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several quarterly estimates that matter for near?term cadence (notably Q2 2026 to $3.78 and Q2 2027 to $3.92, and Q1 2027 to $1.76), suggesting stronger expected seasonal performance in those periods. Zacks raises quarterly estimates

Zacks lifted several quarterly estimates that matter for near?term cadence (notably Q2 2026 to $3.78 and Q2 2027 to $3.92, and Q1 2027 to $1.76), suggesting stronger expected seasonal performance in those periods. Neutral Sentiment: A filing from Dimensional Fund Advisors (Form 8.3) discloses activity in Spire Healthcare Group PLC (a separate U.K. company, not NYSE:SR). This is likely unrelated to Spire Inc.’s U.S. operations but may cause ticker confusion among some investors. Dimensional Fund Advisors Form 8.3

A filing from Dimensional Fund Advisors (Form 8.3) discloses activity in Spire Healthcare Group PLC (a separate U.K. company, not NYSE:SR). This is likely unrelated to Spire Inc.’s U.S. operations but may cause ticker confusion among some investors. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near?term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q3 2026 to $0.15 from $0.20; Q3 2027 to $0.17 from $0.26; Q1 2028 to $1.73 from $1.82; Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 both revised lower), indicating weaker expected sequential performance in specific quarters and adding short?term uncertainty. Zacks cuts quarterly estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Spire Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 186.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.