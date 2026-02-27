Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $18.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company’s three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.