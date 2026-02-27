Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 641,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 713% from the previous session’s volume of 78,904 shares.The stock last traded at $59.4450 and had previously closed at $58.53.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.