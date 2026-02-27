Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 15.0% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 651,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.68.

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

