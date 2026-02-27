Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 15.0% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGSM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 651,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.68.
About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
