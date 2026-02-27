Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total transaction of $302,013.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,904.54. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wabtec Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.67. 307,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,393. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $266.27.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.