CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Beatriz Perez Sells 15,000 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Beatriz Perez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,476.80. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term and multi?year EPS estimates for KO (Q1/Q2 FY2026–FY2028 and FY2026–FY2027 upgrades), signaling improving analyst expectations for earnings growth and supporting valuation. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research raised multiple near?term and multi?year EPS estimates for KO (Q1/Q2 FY2026–FY2028 and FY2026–FY2027 upgrades), signaling improving analyst expectations for earnings growth and supporting valuation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend?focused coverage named Coca?Cola among safe, long?running dividend payers, reinforcing income investor demand for KO given its long dividend history and defensive consumer?staples status. 5 US Blue Chip Giants That Have Paid Dividends for Over 100 Years

Dividend?focused coverage named Coca?Cola among safe, long?running dividend payers, reinforcing income investor demand for KO given its long dividend history and defensive consumer?staples status. Positive Sentiment: Additional media recommended several of Warren Buffett’s high?quality dividend names as defensive buys amid market uncertainty; Coca?Cola’s inclusion in such lists can attract long?term and yield?seeking flows. Is the Warren Buffett Correction Coming? Buy His 4 Safest Dividend Stocks Now

Additional media recommended several of Warren Buffett’s high?quality dividend names as defensive buys amid market uncertainty; Coca?Cola’s inclusion in such lists can attract long?term and yield?seeking flows. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructured a planned disposal involving its Coca?Cola Vietnam stake; the transaction is regional and goes through corporate ownership channels (share deal), so material impact on KO’s consolidated results is limited — watch for further details on timing/terms. Swire Pacific reshapes Vietnam Coca?Cola stake sale

Swire Pacific restructured a planned disposal involving its Coca?Cola Vietnam stake; the transaction is regional and goes through corporate ownership channels (share deal), so material impact on KO’s consolidated results is limited — watch for further details on timing/terms. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in KO rose meaningfully in February (~21.5% increase to ~41.2M shares as of Feb 13), which could add downward pressure or volatility if shorts increase activity or if a squeeze/reversal occurs — monitor volume and investor flows.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.