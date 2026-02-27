Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2746 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 13.5% increase from Janus Henderson Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Janus Henderson Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%
JIII traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,416. Janus Henderson Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.
Janus Henderson Income ETF Company Profile
