Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2746 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 13.5% increase from Janus Henderson Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Janus Henderson Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

JIII traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,416. Janus Henderson Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

Janus Henderson Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Income ETF (JIII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. The fund seeks high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. JIII was launched on Nov 12, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

