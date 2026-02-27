Insider Buying: Shell (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases 23,980 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80.
Shell Stock Up 1.6%
SHEL stock traded up GBX 49.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,073.50. 25,316,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,789. The company has a market cap of £173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,269.92 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,777.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,066.67.
More Shell News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company continued buybacks and cancellations, reducing share count and signaling capital return discipline — supportive for EPS and stock valuation. Shell Cancels Over 1.2 Million Shares in Ongoing Buy-Back Programme
- Positive Sentiment: Additional purchases for cancellation reported for 27 Feb — adds to the buyback momentum and likely helped lift the share price. Transaction in Own Shares (27 Feb)
- Neutral Sentiment: Senior executives received deferred bonuses in shares under PDMR rules — aligns management with shareholders but has limited immediate capital impact. Shell Awards Senior Executives Deferred Bonus in Shares Under PDMR Rules
- Neutral Sentiment: Routine disclosure on total voting rights and issued share capital (5,663,769,613 ordinary shares) — provides the denominator for per?share metrics after recent cancels. Voting Rights and Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Notifications of director/PDMR shareholdings filed — useful for insider activity context but no major signal by itself. Director/PDMR Shareholding
- Neutral Sentiment: Sources say Shell is reviewing parts of its Shell Ventures portfolio with options to sell — could free cash or trim non-core assets, but outcome and timing are uncertain. Shell reviewing some of its Ventures portfolio with option to sell, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: Executives visited Venezuela to discuss a gas project — potential upside if it advances, but still early and politically sensitive. Shell executives visit Venezuela to discuss gas project
- Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate a debt crisis at Brazilian biofuels partner Raízen — this exposure raises the risk of write?downs, cash calls or reputational/operational disruption in a key growth area (biofuels). That is a material negative for investor sentiment. Shell grapples with debt crisis at Brazilian biofuels business Raízen
Shell Company Profile
Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.
As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.