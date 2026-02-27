Insider Buying: Shell (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases 23,980 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80.

Shell Stock Up 1.6%

SHEL stock traded up GBX 49.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,073.50. 25,316,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,789. The company has a market cap of £173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,269.92 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,777.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,066.67.

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

