Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $44.41. Swiss Re shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 7,919 shares traded.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance?linked securities.

