Short Interest in China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Decreases By 83.9%

China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the January 29th total of 361 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of CCOZY stock remained flat at $30.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.13. China Coal Energy has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. is a major coal producer and integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as the publicly traded arm of the state-owned China National Coal Group and has securities available on mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, with a U.S. over-the-counter quotation under the symbol CCOZY. The company’s business model centers on upstream production and downstream processing of coal and related energy products.

The company’s core activities include coal mining, washing and processing, and the sale and distribution of thermal and coking coal to industrial and utility customers.

