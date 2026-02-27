TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4225 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

TXNM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 0.2%

TXNM Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 280,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TXNM Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,796 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 611,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

