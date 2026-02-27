Quanex Building Products Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. 230,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,273. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $940.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $489.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

Featured Articles

