Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1876 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 325,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,182. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,071,000 after buying an additional 911,703 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,062,000 after acquiring an additional 687,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,927,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,252,000 after purchasing an additional 304,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,431,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 287,373 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 276,583 shares during the period.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

