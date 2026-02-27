Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Short Interest Update

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 297,438 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the January 29th total of 683,583 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,192,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,192,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXAI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gaxos.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaxos.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaxos.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Gaxos.ai stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,170. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Gaxos.ai has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Gaxos.ai by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaxos.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

