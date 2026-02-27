Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 177,926 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 29th total of 407,267 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

