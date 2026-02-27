Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 19.6% increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGUI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,891. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGUI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000.

About Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

