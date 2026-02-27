Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from Circle Internet Group’s conference call:
- Circle reported substantial network growth with USDC circulation at $75.3 billion (up 72% YoY) and on-chain USDC transaction volume near $12 trillion (up 247% YoY), signaling rising velocity and utility of its digital dollar.
- Q4 financials were strong: $770 million of total revenue and reserve income (up 77% YoY) and $167 million Adjusted EBITDA with a 54% Adjusted EBITDA margin, demonstrating significant operating leverage.
- Platform expansion accelerated — Arc testnet (100+ companies, ~2.3M daily testnet txns) with mainnet on track for 2026, CPN now has 55 financial institutions and ~$5.7B annualized volume, plus new products (StableFX, xReserve) and growing interoperability (USDC on 30+ chains, CCTP volume >$41B in Q4).
- Regulatory developments are broadly supportive: the GENIUS framework is a clear tailwind for institutional adoption, while the CLARITY Act is reportedly near resolution — beneficial if passed but still uncertain in timing and final terms.
- Headwinds to margin visibility include a lower reserve return rate (3.81% in Q4, down on falling SOFR) and guidance for higher 2026 adjusted operating expenses (~$570–$585 million), which could pressure near-term profitability if revenue growth slows.
Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,543,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808,049. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a PE ratio of -35.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
CRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $247.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.12.
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue and EPS topped estimates, driven by record margins, higher reserve income and fast USDC growth — the core fundamental reason for the post-earnings rally. Circle Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares gapped up and jumped premarket after the beat, reflecting investor enthusiasm for USDC-driven revenue momentum and management commentary on new growth areas. Circle Internet Group Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Management visibility: earnings call and media interviews highlighted expanding lines of business and stablecoin traction, supporting expectations for continued top-line strength. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Wall?street and media coverage amplified the beat — outlets and TV interviews highlighted the company’s leadership in stablecoins, helping fuel the early rally. Why Circle stock is up 17% before bell on Wednesday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but largely maintained constructive ratings (Canaccord, Needham, Wells Fargo lowered PTs while keeping buy/overweight), which reduces upside expectations even as they remain positive on growth. Benzinga analyst price target notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Market attention and revision updates increased trading volume and volatility; some momentum-driven moves may be short?lived as investors re?price near-term expectations. Circle Draws Market Attention After Revision Update
- Negative Sentiment: Cost/expense concerns: an analyst update flagged rising costs and a less favorable expense trajectory, leading to a Hold rating — this is a key reason some investors trimmed positions after the initial pop. Balanced Risk-Reward at Circle — Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional hesitation: at least one long?standing bank declined to upgrade despite the rally, signaling caution among conservative investors and contributing to the pullback. 158-year-old bank refuses to upgrade surging crypto stock
About Circle Internet Group
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
