Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Circle reported substantial network growth with USDC circulation at $75.3 billion (up 72% YoY) and on-chain USDC transaction volume near $12 trillion (up 247% YoY) , signaling rising velocity and utility of its digital dollar.

Platform expansion accelerated — Arc testnet (100+ companies, ~2.3M daily testnet txns) with mainnet on track for 2026, CPN now has 55 financial institutions and ~$5.7B annualized volume, plus new products (StableFX, xReserve) and growing interoperability (USDC on 30+ chains, CCTP volume >$41B in Q4). Regulatory developments are broadly supportive: the GENIUS framework is a clear tailwind for institutional adoption, while the CLARITY Act is reportedly near resolution — beneficial if passed but still uncertain in timing and final terms.

Regulatory developments are broadly supportive: the GENIUS framework is a clear tailwind for institutional adoption, while the CLARITY Act is reportedly near resolution — beneficial if passed but still uncertain in timing and final terms. Headwinds to margin visibility include a lower reserve return rate (3.81% in Q4, down on falling SOFR) and guidance for higher 2026 adjusted operating expenses (~$570–$585 million), which could pressure near-term profitability if revenue growth slows.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,543,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808,049. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a PE ratio of -35.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

In other Circle Internet Group news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 23,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 282,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,570. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,148,896.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

CRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $247.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.12.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

