Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.61, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Geopark Stock Performance

GPRK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.33. 219,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Geopark has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Geopark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Institutional Trading of Geopark

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Geopark by 115.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 152,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geopark by 139.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 346,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geopark by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Geopark in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Geopark by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Geopark from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Geopark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Geopark

Geopark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company’s core operations are centered in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

