AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at TD Cowen

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVPT. Citigroup dropped their price target on AvePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AVPT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $437,147.32. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 14,948,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,198,777.56. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,871,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 218.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,692 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 61.2% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,522,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,384 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 620.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,140,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $26,824,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AvePoint

Here are the key news stories impacting AvePoint this week:

Positive Sentiment: AvePoint raised guidance materially: Q1 revenue was guided to $115.0M–$117.0M (above consensus ~$111M) and FY?2026 revenue was guided to $509.4M–$517.4M (well above consensus ~$461M) — this upward guidance is the main driver of the stock rise because it signals stronger-than-expected topline growth. GlobeNewswire – Financial Results

AvePoint raised guidance materially: Q1 revenue was guided to $115.0M–$117.0M (above consensus ~$111M) and FY?2026 revenue was guided to $509.4M–$517.4M (well above consensus ~$461M) — this upward guidance is the main driver of the stock rise because it signals stronger-than-expected topline growth. Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong full-year metrics: Total ARR $416.8M (up 27% YoY) and full?year SaaS revenue of $319.2M (+38% YoY) — these growth rates, together with management highlighting AI-driven demand, support upside to recurring revenue and valuation. GlobeNewswire – ARR & SaaS Growth

Company reported strong full-year metrics: Total ARR $416.8M (up 27% YoY) and full?year SaaS revenue of $319.2M (+38% YoY) — these growth rates, together with management highlighting AI-driven demand, support upside to recurring revenue and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting ~27% ARR growth for 2026 and flagged accelerating AI-driven demand — investors typically reward clear secular growth narratives tied to AI tailwinds. Seeking Alpha – ARR Growth

Management is targeting ~27% ARR growth for 2026 and flagged accelerating AI-driven demand — investors typically reward clear secular growth narratives tied to AI tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts are available for deeper color on margins, churn and product cadence — useful for modeling but not an immediate price mover on their own. Yahoo Finance – Earnings Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts are available for deeper color on margins, churn and product cadence — useful for modeling but not an immediate price mover on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets report an EPS beat (Zacks shows $0.10 vs $0.09 est.), while company/aggregators reported a smaller EPS figure — the mixed EPS reporting increases short-term volatility until reconciled in filings/transcript. Zacks – Earnings Recap

Some outlets report an EPS beat (Zacks shows $0.10 vs $0.09 est.), while company/aggregators reported a smaller EPS figure — the mixed EPS reporting increases short-term volatility until reconciled in filings/transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the newsfeed appears inconsistent/erroneous (values show zero/NaN) and should be treated with caution — no clear short squeeze signal.

Reported short-interest data in the newsfeed appears inconsistent/erroneous (values show zero/NaN) and should be treated with caution — no clear short squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Some aggregated reports cite an EPS miss for the quarter (reported $0.07 vs. consensus $0.09), which could concern investors focused on near-term profitability and margin trends. Quarterly Press Release / Slides

Some aggregated reports cite an EPS miss for the quarter (reported $0.07 vs. consensus $0.09), which could concern investors focused on near-term profitability and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its price target from $18 to $15 (still Overweight) — the cut removes some upside expectations and could cap near-term momentum despite the maintained positive rating. Benzinga – Price Target Cut

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.