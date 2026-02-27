Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $597,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,912.27. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47. Following the sale, the director owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,381.88. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,213,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 350,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

