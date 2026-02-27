Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLOB. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globant from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

GLOB stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 1,923,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Globant has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 352.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 561.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

