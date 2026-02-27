Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 53,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the average daily volume of 17,273 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 165.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Key Stories Impacting Sirius XM

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $25.35.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

