MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in February

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,786 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 29th total of 166,605 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 227,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MediPharm Labs Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MEDIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 71,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corporation is a Canada-based company focused on the extraction, formulation and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Through proprietary processes and a GMP-compliant facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company produces high-purity distillates, isolates and advanced formulations tailored to both medical and adult-use markets.

The company’s core offerings include THC and CBD distillates, crystalline isolates, softgel capsules, oral thin films and sterile injectable products.

