DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,650 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 29th total of 20,250 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 230,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DSV Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. DSV has a one year low of $77.78 and a one year high of $151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get DSV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSDVY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value?added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.