Heico (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Heico had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Heico Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:HEI traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.94. 1,001,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average of $322.74. Heico has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $361.69.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $370.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $371.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

