Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands. It also provides retail support services to its branded network of pharmacy members; dose administration aid services; and third and fourth-party logistics services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and other supplier partners.

