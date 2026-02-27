Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.
