Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 406,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,699. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

