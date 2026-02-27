IDP Education Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:IEL)

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 64.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
IDP Education Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71.
About IDP Education
