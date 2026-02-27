IDP Education Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:IEL)

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 64.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

IDP Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services. The company is also involved in the distribution and administration of International English Language Testing System tests for study, work, and migration purposes.

