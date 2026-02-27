Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Short Interest Update

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,210 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 177,621 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 114,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,854,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 706,339 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 822.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 661.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SEIX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,811. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.1334 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

