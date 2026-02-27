iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 29th total of 6,529 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:IH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $88.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.04. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of iHuman from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iHuman currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on iHuman

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.