Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $28.4480. 1,319,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,219,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

